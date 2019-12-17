

FAST BREAK FACTS

• The Red Wolves continue their five-game road stretch, traveling to Waco, Texas, to face the reigning NCAA champion Baylor Lady Bears at Noon CT Wednesday. The game can be seen on ESPN+ while the radio broadcast will air on 95.3 The Ticket.

• Wednesday is the fourth all-time meeting between Arkansas State and Baylor, with the Lady Bears holding a 2-1 series lead. The teams have not met since December 8, 1998, in Jonesboro. The last meeting in Waco came on December 4, 1995.

• The Red Wolves have had three or more players score in double figures in six of their nine games this season.

• In all three of A-State's wins, they have found success from beyond the arc, shooting 45.5 percent (30-of-66).