|GAME PREVIEW
|NO. 7 BAYLOR
LADY BEARS
8-1
|December 18 | 12:00 p.m. (CT)
Ferrell Center
Waco, Texas
|ARKANSAS STATE
RED WOLVES
3-6
FAST BREAK FACTS
• The Red Wolves continue their five-game road stretch, traveling to Waco, Texas, to face the reigning NCAA champion Baylor Lady Bears at Noon CT Wednesday. The game can be seen on ESPN+ while the radio broadcast will air on 95.3 The Ticket.
• Wednesday is the fourth all-time meeting between Arkansas State and Baylor, with the Lady Bears holding a 2-1 series lead. The teams have not met since December 8, 1998, in Jonesboro. The last meeting in Waco came on December 4, 1995.
• The Red Wolves have had three or more players score in double figures in six of their nine games this season.
• In all three of A-State's wins, they have found success from beyond the arc, shooting 45.5 percent (30-of-66).
• After starting the first six games of the year, Payton Tennison has come off the bench for the Red Wolves the last three outings, but has embraced the "Sixth Woman" role. In her first two games in reserve action, Tennison has been one of the team’s top scoring threats, combining for 29 points on 10-of-13 from the field, including a stellar 7-of-10 from three-point range.