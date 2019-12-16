JONESBORO, Ark. (12/16/19) – The “Live with the Red Wolves” radio program, featuring Arkansas State head basketball coach Mike Balado, will make its 2019-20 season debut Monday, Dec. 23, and the one-hour program will air an additional eight times over the remainder of the season.

The show, which will most often include an interview with one of the Red Wolves’ basketball student-athletes, can be heard live on originating-station KFIN 107.9 FM Monday’s, with the exception of January 6, from 6-7:00 p.m thru February 24. Fans can hear the broadcast on KFIN, the KFIN app, most of the affiliates across the EAB/Red Wolves Sports Network from Learfield IMG and online through AStateRedWolves.com and the A-State Athletics app.

The weekly radio program will be conducted at Lost Pizza Co., located at 906 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to meet Balado and select student-athletes while enjoying the great food and atmosphere provided at Lost Pizza Co.

A-State play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz, “The Voice of the Red Wolves,” will host the program. Fans can submit questions for the show via @AStateRedWolves using #AskCoachBalado on Twitter.

A-State returns to First National Bank Arena to open Sun Belt Conference play against Louisiana on Wednesday, December 18 at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

“Live with the Red Wolves” schedule:

December 23

December 30

January 13

January 20

January 27

February 3

February 10

February 17

February 24