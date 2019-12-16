|GAME PREVIEW
LOUISIANA
RAGIN' CAJUNS
5-5
December 18 | 7:00 p.m.
First National Bank Arena
Jonesboro, Ark.
ARKANSAS STATE
RED WOLVES
7-3
STORYLINES
• A-State opens league play against Louisiana on Wednesday at 7:00 pm on ESPN+. The broadcast can be heard across the EAB/Red Wolves Sports Network from Learfield/IMG College and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.
• The 2019-20 campaign marks the program's 92nd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,214-1,170 all-time record (.509) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season
• The Red Wolves are 19-9 (13-3 home | 6-6 road) in Sun Belt Conference openers and 35-21 in league play openers dating back to the 1963 season when A-State debuted in the Southland Conference
• This marks the third time in the last four seasons that A-State meets Louisiana for the conference opener
• A-State is 6-0 this season and is 28-4 under head coach Mike Balado, when scoring 65 points before its opponent
• Caleb Fields is one of two Division I freshmen (as of Dec. 16) to average at least 11.5 points (11.9), 3.0 rebounds (3.0), 3.0 assists (3.4) per game and fewer than 2.0 (1.8) turnovers per game (29 players, regardless of classification, average those numbers this season)
• A-State is 7-0 when shooting 40 percent or better and 7-0 when scoring 65 or more points this season.