

STORYLINES

• A-State opens league play against Louisiana on Wednesday at 7:00 pm on ESPN+. The broadcast can be heard across the EAB/Red Wolves Sports Network from Learfield/IMG College and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.

• The 2019-20 campaign marks the program's 92nd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,214-1,170 all-time record (.509) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season

• The Red Wolves are 19-9 (13-3 home | 6-6 road) in Sun Belt Conference openers and 35-21 in league play openers dating back to the 1963 season when A-State debuted in the Southland Conference